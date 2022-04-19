 Listen to D Smoke 'Glide' Through Hard Times On New Track - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Infinite Cooler Dreams: Iron Maiden Launch Igloo Collab for 'Seventh Son' Anniversary
Home Music Music News

Listen to D Smoke ‘Glide’ Through Hard Times

The Grammmy nominee proves his unflappability in a new song

By

Staff Writer

Mankaprr Conteh's Most Recent Stories

View All

On Inglewood rapper D Smoke’s latest single, “Glide,” he self-soothes with reminders of his resilience. The track debuted Tuesday morning with a performance video on the popular minimalist music platform Colors

Although the song begins with a cocky hook (“I look sexy when I’m walking through this bitch/I look sexy when I’m moving through your city”), D Smoke goes on to recount moments of struggle and doubt. “Glide” builds into a monument to strength, most titanic when he embodies his mother’s encouragement: “You should know keep building your own bridge/And if you need something I got you/Some chicken, some greens, some cornbread/And now when you sing it’s gon’ be seasoned/They eating that shit to the bone left/You’ll get it if you keep on doing right/Even when everyone’s going left.”

Born Daniel Farris, D Smoke is the winner of Netflix’s 2019 rap reality competition Rhythm + Flow. The 36-year-old beat out 29 MCs and impressed judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I to take home the $250,000 prize (rather than, as one may expect, a record contract). His debut album, 2020’s Black Habits (released via WoodWorks Records and Empire) earned him Grammy nods for Best New Artist and Best Rap Album. His follow-up, War & Wonders, was released last September. 

In This Article: D Smoke, Hip-Hop

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.