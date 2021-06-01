 D-Nice Taps Isley Brothers, Common, Sheila E. for Club Quarantine Live - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Taylor Swift Cast in David O. Russell Film
Home Music Music News

D-Nice Taps Isley Brothers, Common, Sheila E. for Club Quarantine Live Music Series

First event in August also features Trey Songz, Deborah Cox, Amerie and more artists

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
D-Nice speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT/5:00 PM PDT on ABC. (Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

The Isley Brothers, Common and Sheila E. are among the artists tapped for D-Nice's Club Quarantine Live Music Series.

Invision/AP

D-Nice has enlisted Common, Sheila E., and the Isley Brothers for the first installment of the Club Quarantine Live music series, which takes place on August 29th at the Hollywood Bowl. Tickets for the series, along with all events for the Hollywood Bowl 2021 summer season, are on sale now.

Hosted by Donnie Wahlberg and Chris Spencer and produced in partnership with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the first event also features Trey Songz, Deborah Cox, Amerie, Carl Thomas, Mary Mary, Erica Campbell and Kiana Lede. More dates in the series are forthcoming.

The live series was born from D-Nice’s popular Club Quarantine virtual parties, which he launched on Instagram during quarantine.

“It is a dream come true to be able to bring Club Quarantine to live audiences with my incredible partners, Live Nation Urban and The Hollywood Bowl,” D-Nice said in a statement. “The CQ Family has been partying together and supporting each other from a safe distance for over a year, and I am thrilled we will now be able to celebrate in-person underneath the stars!”

 

In This Article: Common, D-Nice, live music, Sheila E., The Isley Brothers

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.