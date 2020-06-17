Cypress Hill to Perform 360-Degree ‘Live From L.A.’ Livestream Concert

Cypress Hill will play their hits during a livestreamed concert Friday — filmed entirely with 360-degree video technology.

The rap group’s Live From L.A. gig — the first time Cypress Hill has performed together since the COVID-19 lockdown began — will stream exclusively on June 19th for free through the MelodyVR app.

Cypress Hill’s concert will feature their hits “Insane in the Brain,” “Rock Superstar” and “How I Could Just Kill a Man.”

“When we were approached to perform for our fans again, we jumped on it. We definitely wanted to give them a unique experience with this intimate show,” the group said in a statement.

MelodyVR has similarly set up Live From L.A. concerts with John Legend, DaniLeigh and Zella Day and more. For fans who miss the June 19th livestream, the Cypress Hill show will be available on MelodyVR via on-demand option beginning June 25th.

Cypress Hill’s Live From L.A. Setlist

“Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That”

“Real Estate”

“The Phunky Feel One”

“Head on the Pump”

“Latin Thugs”

“Weed Medley”

“How I Could Just Kill a Man”

“Insane in the Brain”

“Rock Superstar”