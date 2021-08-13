Cypress Hill Mark 30th Anniversary of Debut LP With Digital Reissue, New Remixes

Cypress Hill celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album — released August 13th, 1991 — with an expanded digital edition featuring bonus tracks, plus a pair of new remixes.

In addition to the original LP — featuring the hit “How I Could Just Kill a Man” and “Latin Lingo” — the West Coast hip-hop legends have also added “The Phuncky Feel One” (Extended Version), “Stoned Is the Way of the Walk (Reprise),” and “Puerco (Pigs) (Spanish Edit)” to the digital tracklist.

Outside of the digital reissue, today also sees the release of Alchemist’s new remix for “How I Could Just Kill a Man” as a standalone single, with a new remix of “Hand on the Pump” by Cypress Hill producer DJ Muggs to follow.

To mark the 30th anniversary, Sony/Legacy/Certified have also launched a microsite that features “an interactive timeline that takes fans through the group’s history, providing insights on their successes, stats, awards, and pivotal moments.” The group also previously announced a new graphic novel dedicated to their origins.

Cypress Hill will also be rereleased (via Get on Down) as a limited edition box set containing the full album spread across six seven-inch vinyl singles, housed in a hardcover casebook complete with an 80-page booklet. That set, limited to 1,000 copies, is available to preorder now, along with a two-LP colored vinyl version of the 1991 LP, limited to 1,991 copies.

Finally, Cypress Hill’s music videos from the era — “How I Could Just Kill a Man,” “Hand on the Pump,” “The Phuncky Feel One,” “Stoned Is the Way I Walk,” and “Latin Lingo” — have all been “uprezzed” to High Definition on YouTube, with a new animated video for the album’s “Pigs,” Cypress Hill’s take on police corruption, arriving at a later date.