Watch Cynthia Erivo Perform ‘You’re Not Here’ on ‘Fallon’

Cynthia Erivo stopped by The Tonight Show for an emotional performance of her recent song “You’re Not Here.” Appearing in front of projected black and white images, Erivo offered an intimate, impassioned rendition of the track.

“You’re Not Here” comes off Erivo’s debut album Ch. 1 Vs. 1, which dropped last week. The British singer wrote and recorded the album’s tracks over the past two years, and Erivo serves as co-writer on all 12 of Ch. 1 Vs. 1’s songs. The album was produced by Will Wells.

“In storytelling, chapter one and verse one is the way you always begin, and because I believe I’m a storyteller, that’s what I wanted to do with my music,” Erivo said of her album in a statement. “That’s what this is about, just starting [and revealing] the human parts of me that you don’t often get to see.”

An Oscar shy of the EGOT — although she was twice nominated, for Best Actress (Harriet) and Best Original Song (“Stand Up”) — Erivo has earned a Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Musical (The Color Purple), a Grammy (Best Musical Theater Album), and an Emmy (Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program). Erivo also recently portrayed Aretha Franklin in NatGeo’s Genius series about the Queen of Soul.