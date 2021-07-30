Cynthia Erivo Drops Introspective New Power Ballad ‘Alive’

Cynthia Erivo has released a new song, “Alive,” from her upcoming debut album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1, set to arrive September 17th via Verve Records.

“Alive” is an expertly crafted pop-rock ballad that builds from just a mix of piano and Erivo’s vocals to a potent peak with swinging drums, strings, and rich backing harmonies. “I wished I’d learned to take heed of all the signs,” Erivo belts on the chorus. “I wish I could turn back the hands of old man time/It’s the saddest of truths, seen it with my own brown eyes/If you play with fire, you’ll get burned alive.”

“Sometimes we run away from who we’ve been and what we’ve been through, thinking that’s the best way to move forward,” Erivo said in a statement. “But we have to stand flat-footed and look at those experiences, and [learn the lessons they were meant to teach].”

“Alive” marks the third offering from Ch. 1 Vs. 1, following “The Good” and “Day Off.” Erivo co-wrote every song on the record, while the album was produced by Will Wells.