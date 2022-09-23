Cynthia Erivo Joins Kelly Clarkson for Powerful ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ Duet

Now that‘s a duet. Cynthia Erivo joined Kelly Clarkson for her beloved Kellyoke segment. The two harmonized and showcased their out-of-this-world vocals during a cover of Pinnochio‘s “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

After performing the beloved track, originally sung by Cliff Edwards as Jiminy Cricket in the 1940 film, much of the crowd stood up for a standing ovation for the two superstars.

“Give it up for my band, y’all,” Clarkson said, introducing her show. “As well as the extremely talented Cynthia Erivo, who I will be talking to in a minute. Her range is incredible. You’re one of my favorite voices I’ve ever sung with. That was incredible.”

“I love you,” Erivo replied with a smile.

“When You Wish Upon a Star” was the first-ever Disney song to win an Oscar, taking home the prize in 1940. Now, Erivo performs the track as the Blue Fairy in the live-action film, which was released on Disney+ earlier this month.

Clarkson has become the go-to for renditions of beloved songs on her Kelly Clarkson Show. She performed an acoustic cover of Stephen Sondheim’s “Losing My Mind” earlier this month.

The singer recently put a spotlight on the show’s segment with the traveling competition Kellyoke Search. Filmed across locations in New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles over the past few weeks, the search hunted for “some of the greatest voices across America” to join Clarkson for a virtual duet of one of her own songs.

She released an EP of her own Kellyoke covers from past seasons, which included renditions of The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name,” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou,” among others.