Cynthia Erivo Announces Debut Album, Shares First Single ‘The Good’

Broadway star Cynthia Erivo has announced her debut album Ch. 1 Vs. 1, with the Grammy-, Tony-, and Emmy-winning singer also sharing the first single “The Good” ahead of the LP’s September 17th release.

“In storytelling, chapter one and verse one is the way you always begin, and because I believe I’m a storyteller, that’s what I wanted to do with my music,” Erivo said of her upcoming album in a statement. “That’s what this is about, just starting [and revealing] the human parts of me that you don’t often get to see.”

The British singer wrote and recorded the album’s tracks over the past two years; Erivo serves as co-writer on all 12 of Ch. 1 Vs. 1’s songs. The album is available to preorder now.

Erivo also called the first single “The Good” a “joyful breakup song” about remembering “the good” in a failed relationship as a way to heal. Erivo stars in the video for the track, adding, “I wanted to normalize seeing Black women in a relationship on screen because often it’s really fetishistic.”

The singer will perform “The Good” for the first time live on the Monday, June 7th episode of The Late Show.

An Oscar shy of the EGOT — although she was twice nominated, for Best Actress (Harriet) and Best Original Song (“Stand Up”) — Erivo has earned a Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Musical (The Color Purple), a Grammy (Best Musical Theater Album), and an Emmy (Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program). Erivo also recently portrayed Aretha Franklin in NatGeo’s Genius series about the Queen of Soul.

Ch. 1 Vs. 1 Tracklist

1. What in the World

2. Alive

3. Hero

4. The Good

5. Day Off

6. A Window

7. I Might Be in Love With You

8. Sweet Sarah

9. Tears

10. You’re Not Here

11. Glowing Up

12. Mama