Oscars: Cynthia Erivo Third Consecutive Nominee to Get Nods for Both Acting and Original Song

Cynthia Erivo was nominated twice at the Oscars for Harriet Monday morning. She scored nods in both the Best Actress and Best Original Song categories, making this the third year in row that an actor has been nominated for Best Original Song and in an acting category for the same film.

Like the two previous nominees in both categories, Erivo both performed and co-wrote her nominated song, “Stand Up.” The gospel-inspired ballad serves as an anthem to Erivo’s portrayal of Harriet Tubman in the film: “And I just might fail, but Lord knows I tried/Sure as stars fill up the sky/Stand up/Take my people with me/Together we are going to a brand new home.”

Last year, Lady Gaga earned nominations for both Best Actress in A Star Is Born and for the film’s signature song “Shallow.” In 2018, Mary J. Blige received a Best Supporting Actress nod for Mudbound and for her song “Mighty River,” becoming the first person ever to be nominated in an acting category and for songwriting at the Academy Awards in the same year. (Barbra Streisand was the first person to be nominated in both categories, although for different films in different years.)

Erivo’s “Stand Up” competes this year against “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4, “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman, “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough and “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Harriet marks Erivo’s third major film role; she also has an extensive theater background. In 2016, she won the Tony for Best Actress in a Musical for her turn in the revival of The Color Purple. She is the only actor of color nominated at this year’s Oscars.

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will be held Sunday, February 9th.