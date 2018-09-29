Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Hear Revamped Version of David Bowie's Iggy Pop Cover 'Bang Bang' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Kinky Boots’ to Close on Broadway

Production earned six Tonys, including Best Musical, Original Score

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kinky Boots Press Night Afterparty at the Connaught Rooms Curtain Call at the Adelphi Theatre the Strand - Director Jerry Mitchell Matt Henry Cyndi Lauper Harvey Fierstein Killian DonnellyKinky Boots Press Night Afterparty - 15 Sep 2015

The Tony-winning musical, 'Kinky Boots,' which features music from Cyndi Lauper, will close next spring.

Joanne Davidson/REX/Shutterstock

Cyndi Lauper’s Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots will end its Broadway run next spring, The New York Times reports.

The final performance will take place April 7th, capping off an impressive six-year run that included 24 previews and 2,507 regular shows. Kinky Boots has grossed $297 million on Broadway alone and it will close as the 25th-longest-running Broadway show in history. The musical has also played in England, Germany, Korea, Canada, Australia and Japan.

Kinky Boots is based on the 2005 British movie of the same name and debuted on Broadway in 2013. Lauper penned the music and lyrics, while Broadway vet Harvey Fierstein wrote the book. The production won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score for Lauper.

The show centers around Charlie Pierce, a young man who inherits his father’s failing shoe factory and partners with a drag queen named Lola to produce a line of high-heeled boots that help save the company. Over the course of its run, an array of performers have stepped into the leading roles: Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie and Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears have both portrayed Charlie, while Wayne Brady and Todrick Hall have played Lola.

Last June, Lauper announced that she was working on her Broadway follow-up to Kinky Boots, a musical adaptation of the 1988 romantic comedy, Working Girl.

In This Article: Cyndi Lauper

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad