Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Kinky Boots’ to Close on Broadway

Cyndi Lauper’s Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots will end its Broadway run next spring, The New York Times reports.

The final performance will take place April 7th, capping off an impressive six-year run that included 24 previews and 2,507 regular shows. Kinky Boots has grossed $297 million on Broadway alone and it will close as the 25th-longest-running Broadway show in history. The musical has also played in England, Germany, Korea, Canada, Australia and Japan.

Kinky Boots is based on the 2005 British movie of the same name and debuted on Broadway in 2013. Lauper penned the music and lyrics, while Broadway vet Harvey Fierstein wrote the book. The production won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score for Lauper.

The show centers around Charlie Pierce, a young man who inherits his father’s failing shoe factory and partners with a drag queen named Lola to produce a line of high-heeled boots that help save the company. Over the course of its run, an array of performers have stepped into the leading roles: Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie and Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears have both portrayed Charlie, while Wayne Brady and Todrick Hall have played Lola.

Last June, Lauper announced that she was working on her Broadway follow-up to Kinky Boots, a musical adaptation of the 1988 romantic comedy, Working Girl.