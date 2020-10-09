Cyndi Lauper Releases New ‘Time After Time’ Lyric Video for National Coming Out Day

Cyndi Lauper has released a new lyric video for her classic hit song “Time After Time” in honor of National Coming Out Day on Sunday, October 11th.

The animated lyric video was created by Malikah Holder, an animator and illustrator from the UK animation house Black Women Animate, and features a montage that celebrates queer love and identity with diverse, inclusive representation.

In addition to the video, Lauper will be launching a National Coming Out Day campaign on TikTok with her non-profit True Colors United, an organization that addresses LGBTQ youth homelessness. The campaign, using the hashtag #ShowYourTrueColors, aims to empower TikTok users to share their authentic selves with the world, and will extend throughout the month of October.

This past April, Lauper appeared alongside Troye Sivan, Todrick Hall, Kim Petras and more in a livestream benefit concert for the LGBTQ nightlife industry, hosted by the Stonewall Gives Back Initiative. On Friday, October 16th, she’ll be appearing at the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards virtual ceremony, performing “Time After Time” in honor of Grammys executive producer Ken Ehrlich. Other performers include Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Brandi Carlile, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Isaak, Sam Moore, Laurie Anderson, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Yola.