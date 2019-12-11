See Cyndi Lauper Duet With Marilyn Manson, Henry Rollins, Kesha at Benefit Gig

Cyndi Lauper duetted alongside a diverse group of artists that included Marilyn Manson, Henry Rollins, Kesha and Perry Farrell at the singer’s annual Home for the Holidays benefit gig Tuesday, held this year at Los Angeles’ the Novo.

The bright yellow mohawked Lauper and Manson teamed for a lengthy rendition of the shock rocker’s “The Beautiful People,” with Manson opening the performance with a sinister take on Lauper’s hit “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” Lauper also joined Rollins for an intense, keytar-heavy version of the Black Flag classic “Rise Above.”

In addition to singing other artists’ tracks, Lauper also spotlighted her own hits: She sang “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” alongside Kesha and her “True Colors” with fellow Eighties star Belinda Carlisle of the Go-Go’s.





King Princess, Brandi Carlile, Billy Porter, Lily Tomlin, songwriter Justin Tranter, the Offspring’s Dexter Holland and more also appeared at this year’s event.

All proceeds from the annual all-star Home for the Holidays gig benefit Lauper’s True Colors United, which works “to develop solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people.”