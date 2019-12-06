 Cyndi Lauper Officially Releases 'Hope,' First Single in 3 Years - Rolling Stone
Cyndi Lauper Officially Releases ‘Hope,’ First Single in 3 Years

Singer’s battle with psoriasis inspired first new song since 2016’s Detour

Cyndi Lauper has officially released her optimistic “Hope,” the singer’s first single since 2016.

Lauper has been performing the song since 2017, when her battle with psoriasis inspired her to pen the track.

“I’m so excited to finally release ‘Hope’ as a single. The song doesn’t really have too many words. I wanted everyone to get the message through the feeling of it,” Lauper said in a statement.  

“With all the craziness going on in the world, we might not agree on much, but I think we can all agree that the world could use a little hope right now. I hope that people get that from the song.”

Lauper last released her country music album Detour in May 2016. “Hope” follows the news earlier this week that Lauper receive the inaugural High Note Global Prize for her efforts to help prevent and end homelessness among LGBTQ youth.

