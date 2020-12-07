Cyndi Lauper Details Virtual Holiday Benefit Show With Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish

Cyndi Lauper has announced the lineup for her 10th annual Home for the Holidays Benefit Concert, which will air virtually December 11th exclusively on Lauper’s TikTok channel at 8:00 p.m. ET. An additional stream will take place December 13th on Lauper’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

This year’s event will feature appearances and performances from Adam Lambert, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, Bette Midler, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Billy Steinberg, Boy George, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Carson Kressley, Cher, Dolly Parton, Harvey Fierstein, Henry Rollins, Jackson Browne, Judy Gold, Justin Tranter, Kim Petras, King Princess, Kinky Boots, LL Cool J, Meg Myers, Phoebe Bridgers, Sharon Osbourne, Shea Diamond, Taylor Swift, Tom Kelly, Tracy Young, Whoopi Goldberg, and Youth Pride Chorus.

The benefit concert will raise funds for Lauper’s True Colors United, the organization she co-founded in 2008 to prevent and end homelessness among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth.

Lauper stated, “It’s been a crazy year, but I am grateful for so many things — my immensely talented and generous friends who keep showing up for us year after year; the technology that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to more people than ever; and all of our partners who help True Colors United do the work that we do. The Home for the Holidays concert is 10 years and over 100 artists in, and has raised over three million dollars, which is beyond what I could have imagined when we began. Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are family. And I thank you.”