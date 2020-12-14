Watch Dolly Parton, Phoebe Bridgers, Cher Perform at Cyndi Lauper’s Holiday Benefit

Dolly Parton, Phoebe Bridgers, Cher, and more delivered holiday magic at Cyndi Lauper’s 10th anniversary benefit show on Friday.

After an introduction by Taylor Swift, Lauper opened with “Home for the Holidays,” the title of the concert that raises funds for her organization True Colors United, aiming to prevent and end LGBTQ homelessness.

Bridgers and her bandmate Marshall Vore performed a cover of McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song,” mentioning that songwriter Dan McCarthy makes exceptional granola and sourdough bread.

Jackson Browne performed a heart-wrenching “Late for the Sky” on piano, followed by Billy Porter’s cover of “For What It’s Worth,” which he released earlier this year (he also performed it with Stephen Stills at the Democratic National Convention).

Dolly Parton performed “Christmas Is” from her recent holiday LP A Holly Dolly Christmas. “I love this time of year, don’t you?” the star asked the camera. “It’s all about the joy of coming together as a community. It’s all about welcoming each other into living rooms and Zoom calls, preparing really good meals together, and enjoying the blessings of one another’s company.”

King Princess sang “Ain’t Together,” Brandi Carlile covered “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires duetted on their new song “The Problem.” Toward the end of the livestream, Cher tore through a rendition of Marc Cohn’s “Walking in Memphis.”

“The Home for the Holidays concert is 10 years and over 100 artists in, and has raised over three million dollars, which is beyond what I could have imagined when we began,” Lauper said upon announcing this year’s show. “Most importantly, though, we are truly helping LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are family. And I thank you.”