Cyndi Lauper to Receive First High Note Global Prize for Work in LGBTQ Advocacy

Cyndi Lauper will receive the inaugural High Note Global Prize for her efforts to help prevent and end homelessness among LGBTQ youth.

Kesha will give the award to Lauper December 10th at the latter’s “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert at the Novo in Los Angeles. The show will feature a lineup of musicians, performers and comedians, including Marilyn Manson, Brandi Carlile, Billy Porter, Lily Tomlin, Belinda Carlile, Margaret Cho, Perry Farrell, Charlie Musselwhite and Henry Rollins.

This year marks the ninth edition of Lauper’s “Home for the Holidays” concert, which will benefit the True Colors Fund. Lauper co-founded the organization in 2008, and it works to develop and implement a variety of programs to help prevent and end homelessness among LGBTQ with a focus on training and education, technical assistance, advocacy and youth collaboration programs.

The High Note Global Prize is presented by United Nations Human Rights and the High Note Global Initiative, which was founded by philanthropist David Clark (December 10th is also UN Human Rights Day). The Grammy Museum will serve as the partner institution of the High Note Global Initiative and display Lauper’s award after the ceremony, while Rolling Stone has joined as the High Note Global Initiative media partner.

“We’re thrilled to support The High Note Global Initiative and to honor Cyndi Lauper as the first High Note Global Prize Laureate,” said Rolling Stone president and chief operating officer, Gus Wenner. “Rolling Stone was founded with the mission to explore the connections between music and culture — values that are at the core of The High Note Global Initiative — so we’re excited to support this cause.”