Cyndi Lauper, Ciara to Perform at Ceremony Remembering Stonewall

NYC Pride announced that Cyndi Lauper will perform at the WorldPride Opening Ceremony event at Barclays Center on June 26, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. “I am thrilled to be a part of the WorldPride Opening Ceremony,” said Lauper in a statement. “I can’t wait to celebrate with my LGBTQIA+ friends and family from across the world.”

Lauper has been a long-time advocate for the LGBTQ community. In 2008, she founded the True Colors Fund, a nonprofit addressing the issues of homeless LGBTQ youth. She recently spoke to Billboard about her experiences as an ally for the queer community. “I’ve been involved because if it’s your friends and family, how long are you supposed to stand by and watch their civil rights be stripped?” she told Billboard. “I decided to do what I always do. If you’re Italian, you always do that. You stand up for your own. You don’t keep your mouth shut; you stand up. You tell your story and you allow other people to tell their story.”

Ciara and singer-songwriter Todrick Hall will also be among the performers at the event. Whoopi Goldberg is set to be the host. “I’ve been a longtime advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community and this year marks a pivotal moment within our storied history and fight for equality,” said Goldberg. “Hosting a WorldPride event is an absolute honor and I am delighted be a part of the Opening Ceremony in June.”



Proceeds from the ticket sales of the event will be used to support New York-based LGBTQ organizations such as Ali Forney Center, Immigration Equality, and SAGE.