Cyndi Lauper Taps A$AP Rocky, Bebe Rexha, Amanda Palmer for Holiday Charity Concert

Eclectic “Home for the Holidays” lineup also boasts Charlie Musselwhite, Regina Spektor

Cyndi LauperCyndi Lauper in concert at the Hard Rock Events Center, Hollywood, USA - 24 Jul 2018

Cyndi Lauper in concert at the Hard Rock Events Center, Hollywood, USA - 24 Jul 2018

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Cyndi Lauper has tapped A$AP Rocky, Bebe Rexha, Amanda Palmer and more to appear at her eighth annual “Cyndi Lauper and Friends: Home for the Holidays” benefit concert. The show will take place December 8th at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

The eclectic lineup will also feature blues harmonica legend Charlie Musselwhite, soul singer Angie Stone, singer-songwriter Regina Spektor, 10,000 Maniacs frontwoman Natalie Merchant, jazz pianist Robert Glasper and veterinarian/country singer, Dr. Elmo, who penned the Christmas novelty song, “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.”

Carson Kressley will host the event, which will benefit the True Colors Fund. Lauper co-founded the organization, which works to prevent and end homelessness among LGBTQ youth.

“LGBTQ youth are strong, brave, and resilient,” Lauper said in a statement. “At ‘Home for the Holidays,’ we’ll raise our voices in solidarity with LGBTQ young people – and raise money to support the True Colors Fund’s work to end homelessness among LGBTQ youth. I’m so grateful to the artists for donating their time and talent to bring attention to this important cause.”

Tickets for “Home for the Holidays” will go on sale October 19th at 12 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

