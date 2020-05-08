 Cut Copy Share Sprawling New Synth Ballad 'Love Is All We Share' - Rolling Stone
Cut Copy Return With Immersive New Song ‘Love Is All We Share’

Track arrives with video from contemporary artist Takeshi Murata

Jon Blistein

Australian electro-pop outfit Cut Copy have returned with an enthralling new song, “Love Is All We Share.”

The meditative and immersive song is built out of a simple electronic drum beat and an array of synths that drip, sway and spiral around Dan Whitford’s soft vocals. “Can you feel it in your bones,” Whitford sings, “Can you feel it in your fingers/Can you feel it all alone/Love is all we share.”

“‘Love Is All We Share’ is a song we made using only a handful of sounds, hoping to create an intimate and unworldly atmosphere,” Whitford said of the song in a statement. “It was written a year ago about the anxieties of imagined future times, as technology becomes more all-consuming. But in light of recent events the song took on an eerie significance. Now, with our immediate future uncertain and people the world over self-isolating, ‘love’ more than ever, feels like one of the best things we can share.”

“Love Is All We Share” arrives with a video directed by contemporary artist Takeshi Murata, who pairs the track with images of floating, shimmering and morphing bubbles. “Of the ideas we had, the floating bubbles stood out — representing elements of the song best with animation that’s meditative,” Murata said. “For me, the bubbles point to our relationships and their fragility, relevant to the lyrics and time.”

“Love Is All We Share” follows Cut Copy’s 2018 one-off track, “Ocean Blue.” The band’s last album, Haiku From Zero, arrived in 2017.

Cut Copy

