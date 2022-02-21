Cursive’s Tim Kasher Previews Solo Album With ‘I Don’t Think About You’

Cursive frontman Tim Kasher will release a new solo album, Middling Age, on April 15 via 15 Passenger Records. The musician has previewed the album with lead single “I Don’t Think About You,” which features vocals from Cursive’s Megan Siebe.

The song, which arrived along with a self-directed music video, sees Kasher reflecting on a lost love.

“‘I Don’t Think About You’ is a song that came together fairly quickly for me as I absentmindedly hummed the title over and over again whilst working out the chords,” Kasher said in a statement. “The conceit reminds me a little of ‘I Got My Mind Set On You,’ a song that repeats its refrain endlessly as a means of suggesting a certain obsession, so I thought I’d approach this song similarly. The obsession is over someone who has since gone, leaving the narrator alone amongst the detritus of a life they once shared.”

“The video was something I could do at home, alone, during pandemic times,” he added. “I’ve always appreciated that New Order video for ‘Round And Round,’ a bevy of models staring blankly at the screen. I thought I’d do something along those lines, but unfortunately it’s just a bunch of versions of me staring at the screen in lieu of attractive models.”

Middling Age, Kasher’s fourth solo album, is described as “an existentialist screed on mortality and loss that has inadvertently arrived as the world struggles in kind.” It features a slew of collaborators, including Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace, Cloud Nothings’ Jayson Gerycz, and Kasher’s nine-year-old niece, who wrote and performed opener “Long Days.”

Cursive’s last album, Get Fixed, dropped in 2019.

Middling Age track listing:

1. Middling Age Anxiety Prologue (feat. ‘Long Days’ By Natalie Tetro)

2. I Don’t Think About You

3. What Are We Doing

4. The John Jouberts

5. 100 Ways To Paint A Bowl Of Limes

6. On My Knees

7. You Don’t Gotta Beat Yourself Up About It

8. Life Coach

9. Whisper Your Death Wish

10. Up And Cut Me Loose

11. Forever Of The Living Dead