Hear Cupcakke’s Filthy Remix of Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’

For the third time this month, there’s a new sheriff in town – and by sheriff, we mean a remix of Lil Nas X’s cowboy smash hit “Old Town Road.” This time, Chicago rapper Cupcakke delivers a very on-brand, very NSFW version of the song.

Whereas the Billy Ray Cyrus remix of the track simply added the country star’s vocals in as a guest verse, Cupcakke raps over the entirety of “Old Town Road,” renaming it “Old Town Hoe,” which should give you a sense of its lyrical content. “I’m gonna take your dick/Put it in my hole/I’m gonna/Ride till I can’t no more” is the opening line, and it only gets more explicit from there. Cupcakke’s remix is gloriously, gleefully filthy, and puts a fresh spin on an already ubiquitous song of 2019.

Even after infamously being booted off the Billboard country charts, “Old Town Road” has continued to dominate the music landscape since it first became famous as a meme song on Tik Tok. The track broke Drake’s streaming records, and in addition to its remixes by Cyrus, Cupcakke and Young Thug (which has been teased but not released yet), the song earned a cover none other than country star Keith Urban.