×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Songwriting Trio the Love Junkies on 'Broken Record' Podcast: 5 Things We Learned Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Cupcakke’s Filthy Remix of Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’

With “Old Town Hoe,” Chicago rapper delivers NSFW version of country-rap hit

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

For the third time this month, there’s a new sheriff in town – and by sheriff, we mean a remix of Lil Nas X’s cowboy smash hit “Old Town Road.” This time, Chicago rapper Cupcakke delivers a very on-brand, very NSFW version of the song.

Whereas the Billy Ray Cyrus remix of the track simply added the country star’s vocals in as a guest verse, Cupcakke raps over the entirety of “Old Town Road,” renaming it “Old Town Hoe,” which should give you a sense of its lyrical content. “I’m gonna take your dick/Put it in my hole/I’m gonna/Ride till I can’t no more” is the opening line, and it only gets more explicit from there. Cupcakke’s remix is gloriously, gleefully filthy, and puts a fresh spin on an already ubiquitous song of 2019.

Even after infamously being booted off the Billboard country charts, “Old Town Road” has continued to dominate the music landscape since it first became famous as a meme song on Tik Tok. The track broke Drake’s streaming records, and in addition to its remixes by Cyrus, Cupcakke and Young Thug (which has been teased but not released yet), the song earned a cover none other than country star Keith Urban.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad