Cupcakke Unleashes New Song ‘Lawd Jesus’

Chicago rapper returns with first single since dirty “Old Town Road” remix

Claire Shaffer
Althea Legaspi

Cupcakke has returned with her first solo single since last July, a biting track called “Lawd Jesus.” On the song, the rapper discusses shedding old ways for a new outlook as she continues to succeed, but her past seems to try to continue to hold her down.

“Fuck all my old friends, I’m not tryna make amends,” she raps, with a “Lawd Jesus” refrain repeated during the chorus. “I said, ‘Mama, chill, we gonna win’/Money keep comin’ in/I’m tryna change from back then.”

Cupcakke released two albums in 2018 — Ephorize and Eden — followed by just a few singles in 2019, including “Squidward Nose,” “Bird Box,” “Ayesha” and a filthy “Old Town Road” remix. Most recently, she appeared on a remix of the track “Ripe” from Australian artist Banoffee’s debut album Look at Us Now Dad.

The Chicago rapper announced that she would be retiring from music on Instagram Live in 2019, only to return and reveal that she had signed an $8 million deal in a now-deleted tweet. She’ll be playing a live show in Brooklyn on April 4th.

