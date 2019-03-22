CupcakKe Raps in Darkened Warehouse for Foreboding ‘Bird Box’ Video

CupcakKe hits a darkened warehouse-looking space, heightening her urgent, rapid-fire bars in her new video for “Bird Box.” It’s her second new single of the year, following the Chicago rapper’s previous released “Squidward Nose.”

The minimalist new visual finds the rapper, alongside a silent friend as the two groove together, inside a barebones room while red lights pulsate on and off to the beat, which enhances the foreboding vibe that’s reminiscent of the song’s horror film namesake. The low-end bass reverberates as CupcakKe adeptly intertwines pop cultural references and drops in savage attack lines all while keeping the flirty come-ons rolling.

CupcakKe’s recent singles follow the release of her two albums from last year, Ephorize and Eden, and she embarked on a tour Eden‘s fall release. In January, she opened up about her struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts after she sent out a concerning tweet that led to a police wellness check and ensuing hospitalization. That same week, she returned with the entertainingly raunchy “Squidward Nose.”