Hear CupcakKe Reference Jussie Smollett Case on New Song ‘Bird Box’

This is the Chicago rapper’s second new song of the year

Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

SILVER SPRING, MD - December 20th, 2018 - Chicago rapper Cupcakke performs at the Fillmore Silver Spring. She released two albums in 2018. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Chicago rapper Cupcakke performs at the Fillmore Silver Springs in December.

Kyle Gustafson/The Washington Post/Getty Images

CupcakKe has returned with her second new track: the hard-hitting, Netflix film-referencing “Bird Box.” The Chicago rapper’s previous release was “Squidward Nose.”

On “Bird Box,” CupcakKe makes the obvious double-entendre with the title of Netflix’s hit film of the same name while going about a nimble take on her usual combination of potent pop culture references (to Jussie Smollett and Tyler Perry), biting flexes and quick-witted sexual come-ons.

CupcakKe released two albums last year: Ephorize and Eden. Following the release of Eden last fall, the rapper embarked on a short headlining tour. In January, she was open with her fans about her struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts following a troubling tweet that set fans and friends out in search of her and later got her transported to a hospital by local police. She returned soon after with the raunchy and fun “Squidward Nose.”

