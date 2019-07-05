×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next Watch the Rolling Stones Play 'Mercy, Mercy' for First Time in 50 Years Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear CupcakKe Fend Off Foes on Vicious ‘Ayesha’

Song is named after celebrity cook Ayesha Curry

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

CupcakKe is back with the searing “Ayesha,” a summer anthem meant to ward off haters and copycats. The song is named after and references Ayesha Curry, the celebrity chef married to basketball player Steph Curry.

On the song, the Chicago rapper remains highly referential as she spits various nods to pop culture amidst biting insults. “All these bitches keep cloning me/Got me feeling like Lupita in Us,” she says early in the song. She repeats Ayesha Curry’s name throughout the chorus, rhyming the name with the line “Not payin’ you hoes attention/Stay worried.”

In 2018, CupcakKe released two albums: Ephorize and Eden. She has slowed down her release pace for 2019, with “Ayesha” just her fourth new song of the year. It follows up “Squidward Nose,” “Bird Box” and “Old Town Hoe,” the latter of which was her raunchy unofficial remix of Lil Nas X’s Number One song “Old Town Road.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad