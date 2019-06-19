Cuco Unveils Smooth, Jazz-Inspired New Song ‘Feelings’

20-year-old Latin artist Cuco has announced his debut album, Para Mí, will be out July 26th. He’s shared a track from the record, “Feelings,” a sultry jazz-inspired ballad described as “a journey into Cuco’s psyche.” This is the first music the artist will be releasing after recovering from a bus accident in October 2018.

“I realized so many things as I was on the floor wondering if i was going to see my family again,” Cuco wrote on Instagram while in recovery. “If I was going to see my friends again, if my friends were alive, so many things I can not explain. I am forever thankful that all of us are alive.”

Cuco previously released the songs “Bossa No Sé” and “Hydrocodone,” both of which will also be included on Para Mí. In March, the Chicano artist signed what was touted as a seven-figure deal with Interscope.

He is currently on tour in North America, playing stops on the East Coast before wrapping up in his hometown of Los Angeles.

Cuco, Para Mí Track List

1. Intro (feat. Foos Gone Wild)

2. Keeping Tabs (feat. Suscat0)

3. Bossa No Sé (feat. Jean Carter)

4. Perihelion (Interlude)

5. Feelings

6. Love Tripper

7. Ego Death in Thailand

8. Hydrocone

9. Far Away From Home

10. Brokey The Pear (Interlude)

11. Best Friend

12. Room Tone (Interlude)

13. Do Better

Cuco 2019 Tour Dates

June 19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

June 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

June 21 – Dover, NY @ Firefly Festival

June 22 – Monterrey, MX @ Machaca Festival

June 24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

June 27 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival

June 28 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

June 29 – St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

July 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

July 2 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater

July 3 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

July 5 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

July 6 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

July 7 – San Antonio, TX @ Sunset Station

July 8 – Mission, TX @ Pulga Los Portales

July 17 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

July 18 & 19 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

July 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

July 21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

July 24 – Anaheim, CA @ The Grove of Anaheim

July 25 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

July 26 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

July 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

August 18 – New York, NY @ SummerStage