Cuco Unveils Smooth, Jazz-Inspired New Song ‘Feelings’

20-year-old Latin artist Cuco has announced his debut album, Para Mí, will be out July 26th. He’s shared a track from the record, “Feelings,” a sultry jazz-inspired ballad described as “a journey into Cuco’s psyche.” This is the first music the artist will be releasing after recovering from a bus accident in October 2018.
“I realized so many things as I was on the floor wondering if i was going to see my family again,” Cuco wrote on Instagram while in recovery. “If I was going to see my friends again, if my friends were alive, so many things I can not explain. I am forever thankful that all of us are alive.”
Cuco previously released the songs “Bossa No Sé” and “Hydrocodone,” both of which will also be included on Para Mí. In March, the Chicano artist signed what was touted as a seven-figure deal with Interscope.
He is currently on tour in North America, playing stops on the East Coast before wrapping up in his hometown of Los Angeles.
Cuco, Para Mí Track List
1. Intro (feat. Foos Gone Wild)
2. Keeping Tabs (feat. Suscat0)
3. Bossa No Sé (feat. Jean Carter)
4. Perihelion (Interlude)
5. Feelings
6. Love Tripper
7. Ego Death in Thailand
8. Hydrocone
9. Far Away From Home
10. Brokey The Pear (Interlude)
11. Best Friend
12. Room Tone (Interlude)
13. Do Better
Cuco 2019 Tour Dates
June 19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
June 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
June 21 – Dover, NY @ Firefly Festival
June 22 – Monterrey, MX @ Machaca Festival
June 24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
June 27 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival
June 28 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
June 29 – St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
July 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre
July 2 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater
July 3 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
July 5 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
July 6 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
July 7 – San Antonio, TX @ Sunset Station
July 8 – Mission, TX @ Pulga Los Portales
July 17 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall
July 18 & 19 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
July 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue
July 21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
July 24 – Anaheim, CA @ The Grove of Anaheim
July 25 – San Diego, CA @ Soma
July 26 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
July 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
August 18 – New York, NY @ SummerStage