Cuco in Stable Condition After Car Accident, Cancels 2018 Tour

SoCal singer-songwriter Cuco has canceled all remaining 2018 tour dates after being involved in a car accident early Monday morning. The band was on its way to Nashville when their van was struck by a tractor trailer on Interstate 40. According to local news reports, all 10 passengers in the van were hospitalized but are now in stable condition.

“It could have been really bad if they were still inside of the vehicle at the time with the tractor-trailer hitting them,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. William Futrell.

“There was a terrible accident last night as we were heading to Nashville; a couple of us are recovering currently,” Cuco wrote on Twitter. “Just underwent surgery as well but thankfully everyone is recovering. I’m so sorry everyone, I love you. Please keep the band in your thoughts. Some are more severe than others; there was secondary impact that from a big rig that launched our van at myself and 1 or 2 others i’m not sure because I was on the floor and couldn’t process much but please keep everyone in your thoughts.”

“I’m so sorry about cancelling the upcoming shows,” Cuco added on Instagram. “I can’t do this right now. We’re all alive by a blessing. Last night felt like hell on earth and I’m hurting and watching my brothers hurt. It’s a blessing to be here alive. I realized so many things as I was on the floor wondering if i was going to see my family again, if I was going to see my friends again, if my friends were alive, so many things I can not explain. I am forever thankful that all of us are alive. Please keep the rest of the band in your thoughts and hope everything will be okay. I’m sorry but I can’t be on the road for a while. I love you all.”

On Wednesday, the singer returned to Twitter to give an update on his condition. “I can’t stand this pain everything hurts so much the medication isn’t helping everything hurts,” he wrote.

“The remainder of their tour has been canceled to focus on their health,” wrote Cuco’s representatives on Twitter. “For privacy of the families involved we do not have more to share at this time, but the band greatly appreciates everyone’s love and support during this trying time.”