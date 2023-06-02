Raise A Glass with Chateau Ste. Michelle This Governors Ball

This concert season, Chateau Ste. Michelle is inviting music fans to join a celebratory movement by raising a glass, instead of a phone, because music, like wine, is best enjoyed present and in the moment.

This year’s annual Governors Ball is partnering with Chateau Ste. Michelle, the official wine sponsor of the legendary three-day festival. With nearly 40 years in crafting unique wine and music experiences at their iconic Summer Concert Series in the greater Seattle area, Chateau Ste. Michelle aims to elevate this year’s Governors Ball experience with their diverse portfolio of award-winning Washington state wines. Chateau Ste. Michelle encourages fans to replace phones in their hands with glasses of Chateau Ste. Michelle wine, and live in the moment, for a weekend of music and celebration.

Charles Reagan / After Three

Governors Ball, which takes place from June 9th through 11th, will be held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. After a decade of planning, the new location provides a beautiful city park that is easily accessible by public transportation for New Yorkers and visitors alike, creating the perfect summer setting for good friends, music and wine.

The festival will feature a super-stacked slate of chart-topping performers, and a wide assortment of Chateau Ste. Michelle will be available throughout the performances. The objective of this exquisite combination of music and drink will be to enhance the auditory experience for concert goers, acting as the ideal pairing for a crisp June weekend in New York City.

Charles Reagan / After Three

As if the musical lineup wasn't already stacked, the food & beverage lineup is also fairly iconic. The menu has no shortage of tasty options for every type of foodie, featuring a wide variety of grub from restaurants such as Roberta's Pizza, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, The Halal Guys, Gordo's Cantina and several other reputable New York City food hot-spots. Food will be complemented by Chateau Ste. Michelle's award-winning Sauvignon Blanc and Domaine Ste. Michelle Sparkling wines. Not to mention, an exclusive Frosé will be available, as well as a brand new Indian Wells Rose, which will be hitting shelves after its official Governors Ball debut.

Alison Narro

Veterans to the world of music and wine, Chateau Ste. Michelle is no stranger to this type of musical collaboration. Historically hosting a range of festivals and events, music is truly within the wine’s DNA. Since 1984, Chateau Ste. Michelle has hosted concerts at Washington’s Founding Winery and earlier this year, they decided to extend their passion for wine and music nationally by partnering with Live Nation as the Official Wine Sponsor of 78 venues across the country. Wine connoisseurs and curious consumers across the country will enjoy exceptionally crafted wines, while singing and dancing to their favorite artists.

During this once-in-a-lifetime festival, Chateau Ste. Michelle would like to invite fans to join them in celebrating “Living in the Moment” by swapping their phones for glasses of wine and experiences with friends. Their high-quality selection of flavorfully unique wines will act as a symbol of being connected and present during the impressive slate of live music being offered at the festival.

Alison Narro

“With its rich heritage in both the wine and music business, we are thrilled to officially welcome Chateau Ste. Michelle to their first Gov Ball,” Alex Joffe, Global Head of Partnerships at Founders Entertainment explains, ”From their diverse wine & champagne portfolio to their beautiful activation to their unique approach to festival marketing, Chateau Ste. Michelle will bring our fans an unforgettable experience this June.”

You can join Chateau Ste. Michelle in their wine lounge at Governors Ball, for a special phone-free pop-up performance with a top-secret musical guest, in celebration of living in the moment. Engage in music, not social media, and make this year’s festival one to remember!