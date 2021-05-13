See Crowded House’s Video for ‘Joyous’ New Song ‘Playing With Fire’

Crowded House dropped shared their new song “Playing With Fire,” the latest single from the Australian band’s upcoming album Dreamers Are Waiting, due out June 4th.

[Find the Vinyl for the Album Here]

“This song was formed out of a Crowded House jam, live in the studio but then evolved its character through many twists and turns during quarantine in 2020,” singer Neil Finn said in a statement. ” ‘Playing With Fire’ carries within it the contradiction I often feel on joyous occasions, the presence of hope together with an impending sense of doom.”

The “Playing With Fire” video finds Crowded House — Neil, Liam and Elroy Finn, Nick Seymour, and Mitchell Froom — playing their new single in a near-empty theater, with a coffee-sipping team of cyclists/trumpeters and a small choir taking part in the performance.

Crowded House previously shared the Mac DeMarco-starring video for “Whatever You Want” as well as “To the Island” from Dreamers Are Waiting, the band’s first album since 2010’s Intriguer.

“We were fortunate to be recording in the studio right before lockdown and so began this album with band tracks recorded live in a room, all brimming with character and energy,” Finn said in a statement about the LP. “We then spent our strangest year, 2020, at distance from each other but connecting daily, swapping files and making those tracks complete. We’re so excited and grateful to be back in one room together now, rehearsing, first to play live in front of audiences in NZ and soon we hope for the rest of the world.”

Earlier this year, Crowded House performed a series of concerts in the largely Covid-free New Zealand.

In addition to their new album, Crowded House are also offering up a seven-inch single of “To the Island” featuring remixes by Tame Impala and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

[Find the Vinyl for the Album Here]