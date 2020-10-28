Watch Crowded House’s Mac DeMarco-Starring ‘Whatever You Want’ Video

Crowded House have dropped their first new music in more than a decade with their new single, “Whatever You Want.” The accompanying video stars Mac DeMarco.

In the endearingly goofy Nina Ljeti-directed clip, DeMarco awakens on his couch half-dressed, contemplating the night before. It appears he is suffering from a relatable imposter syndrome and seems to feel he bombed, and perhaps got bombed, in front of a lot of people. As he studies himself in a mirror disapprovingly, he receives words of encouragement from a statue. Other items — including a garden gnome, shampoo bottle, rubber duck and more inanimate objects — help to boost his self-esteem throughout the visual.

Founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour recorded the song alongside producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, and Neil’s sons — guitarist and singer Liam Finn and drummer Elroy Finn.

Earlier this year, Neil Finn enlisted Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie for “Find Your Way Back Home.” The track was released to benefit the homeless shelter Auckland City Mission. He also covered the Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows,” which Brian Wilson shared.