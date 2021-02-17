Crowded House Preview First New Album Since 2010 With ‘To the Island’

Crowded House have announced their first new studio album in more than a decade, Dreamers Are Waiting. The follow-up to 2010’s Intriguer, the LP will be released on June 4th via BMG.

The band also dropped a new video for the LP single “To the Island.” The Neil Finn-directed clip was filmed in New Zealand, Los Angeles and Ireland. The visual features each bandmate in different locations before they meet up at a gig. They drive, canoe and rappel their way to a mysterious club, where fairies appear and a psychedelic dance party breaks out.

“Oh let me move you/Come to the island/Where we can save our souls,” the group harmonizes on the chorus. “It’s just the right size (for me)/The world is beyond us/It’s too enormous/But oh the island is just right/It’s the perfect size.”

Last year, the group shared the Mac DeMarco-starring video for “Whatever You Want.” The song will also appear on Dreamers Are Waiting.

“We were fortunate to be recording in the studio right before lockdown and so began this album with band tracks recorded live in a room, all brimming with character and energy,” Finn said in a statement about the LP. “We then spent our strangest year, 2020, at distance from each other but connecting daily, swapping files and making those tracks complete. We’re so excited and grateful to be back in one room together now, rehearsing, first to play live in front of audiences in NZ and soon we hope for the rest of the world.”

Crowded House — founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, along with returning producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, and Finn’s sons, guitarist and singer Liam Finn and drummer Elroy Finn — will embark on a New Zealand tour next month.

Dreamers Are Waiting Track List

1. “Bad Times Good”

2. “Playing With Fire”

3. “To the Island”

4. “Sweet Tooth”

5. “Whatever You Want”

6. “Show Me the Way”

7. “Goodnight Everyone”

8. “Start of Something”

9. “Too Good for This World”

10. “Real Life Woman”

11. “Love Isn’t Hard at All”

12. “Deeper Down”