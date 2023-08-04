††† (Crosses) Tease New Album With Pensive Single ‘Invisible Hand’

††† (Crosses) will unveil their long-awaited second album, Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., on Oct. 13 via Warner Records. The group, Deftones’ Chino Moreno and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez, have previewed the LP, which will feature collaborations with EL-P and Robert Smith, with single “Invisible Hand.”

“When we started working on Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., there was so much more light coming in my life, for numerous reasons,” Moreno said in a statement. “There’s a lot more optimism. Even the darker themes are more romanticized and not coming from a place of despair.”

“Invisible Hand” arrives with a stylized music video directed by Lopez and Lorenzo Carrera. “Sometimes I feel like the rules been changed,” Moreno croons over the synth-laced hard rock track. “Sometimes I feel like a ghost in chains.”

Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete. is †††’s first album in nearly a decade. Their self-titled debut arrived in 2014 and the duo returned last year with six-song EP Permanent.Radiant. The EP was subsequently remixed by several artists, including Hudson Mohawke, Suicideyear, Away, and Machinedrum. Moreno previously worked with Smith when the Cure frontman remixed Deftones’ “Teenager” in 2020.

In 2014, Moreno told Rolling Stone it was important to him to be part of lots of projects, as well as his formative band Deftones.

“I like to think that people understand what I’m doing,” Moreno said. “I don’t want to have to do one thing. With Deftones, I’m pretty secure. So, I don’t have to do any of these projects. But, they’re fun, so why not? I hope that people appreciate it. It’s better than sitting around and playing video games or whatever.”

He added, “By listening to the music, you can tell that a lot of the influences come from the new-wave era. That was basically the scene that I came up on. I just happened to wind up in a metal band when I was 15. I’ve always had a deep passion for a lot of early electronic and sampled music.”

To promote the album, ††† will perform a series of tour dates in California and New York in November and December. The short trek kicks off in Los Angeles with two shows at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery and includes stops in Brooklyn and San Francisco. Tickets go on sale Tuesday Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. local time via the band's website.

Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete. is available for pre-order now.

Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete. Tracklist: