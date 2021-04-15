Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Drop Title Track Demo From ‘Deja Vu’ Box Set

Ahead of the release of their 50th-anniversary Déjà Vu box set, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young dropped an unreleased demo of the title track.

Stephen Stills shared the demo on his Twitter; it features only David Crosby and Graham Nash on vocals and opens with banter from Crosby before the duo harmonizes and trades lines.

Neil Young also posted a demo of “Our House” exclusively on his Archives, which follows previously released demos of “Birds” and the Stills gem “Ivory Tower.”

The box set arrives May 14th via Rhino as a four-CD set and LP — as well as a five-LP deluxe edition. The release is packed with demos, alternate takes, and rarities.

“When you just listen to Déjà Vu and you appreciate it, you have no idea what went into the making of the record,” Nash told Rolling Stone last month. “This release will give you a great idea of how this record came together. We were all four strong writers. We were all four strong singers. I don’t believe there’s a band in the world with four writers and four singers. And don’t forget, we may be the only original band that’s still around. The Beach Boys and the Grateful Dead and the Rolling Stones aren’t the original bands. Carl Wilson died and Brian Jones died. But the four of us are still rocking, and it’s kind of interesting.”