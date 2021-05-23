Crosby, Stills and Nash Talk ‘Deja vu,’ Why a Reunion Won’t Happen on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash talked — separately — about the 50th anniversary of CSNY’s Déjà Vu, the recording of the 1970 classic and why the band will likely never reunite on CBS Sunday Morning.

Following the LP’s recent reissue, Stills reminisced about the “chaotic,” contentious recording sessions. “It was glancing blows, but they were continuous,” Stills said. “And that tends to numb your skull.”

Nash also talked about his initial reluctance to have Neil Young — who declined to be interviewed by CBS Sunday Morning — join the band, but opted to allow it after witnessing Stills and Young play guitar together.

As for the current state of the quartet, Nash reiterated that a CSNY reunion is unlikely. “Stephen and Neil and I are great. We talk often,” Nash said. “We don’t talk to David.”

“I don’t expect to be friends with Graham, at any point,” Crosby said. “Neil hates my guts. I said bad stuff about his girlfriend.” As for whether Crosby regretted his remarks, “Yeah, sure.”

Nash added in his interview, “When that silver thread that connects a band gets broken, it’s very difficult to glue the ends together, it doesn’t quite work. So the things that happened in me and David’s life broke that silver thread, and for the life of me I can’t put it back together.”