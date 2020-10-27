‘Crock of Gold’: See Trailer From Pogues’ Shane MacGowan Doc

The story of the Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, one of rock’s great rabble-rousers, is the focus of the upcoming documentary Crock of Gold. Ahead of the film’s December 4th premiere, Rolling Stone is dropping the trailer for the film about the Irish rocker that the Clash’s Joe Strummer called “one of the finest writers of this century.”

Crock of Gold will be coming to cinemas, digital, and DVD in the U.K. and Ireland in November before its December 4th U.S. drop on cable and streaming. On December 1st, there will be a one-night-only theatrical event.

“God looked down on this little cottage in Ireland and said, ‘That little boy there, that’s the little boy I’m going to use to save Irish music,'” MacGowan proclaims of himself in the trailer.

Julien Temple — the director of classic punk rockumentaries like The Great Rock n’ Roll Swindle, The Filth and the Fury, and Joe Strummer: The Future Is Unwritten — uses archival footage, interviews, and live performances to celebrate the Irish music icon whose career was waylaid by drugs and alcohol.

The film also features footage from MacGowan’s 60th birthday celebration in Dublin, which included MacGowan’s friends and admirers like U2’s Bono, Nick Cave, and Johnny Depp, who also served as producer on the documentary.

“Crock of Gold – A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan deep dives into the life of the tortured Irish vocalist, best known as the lead singer and songwriter of the Pogues, who famously combined traditional Irish music with the visceral energy of punk rock,” Magnolia Pictures said of the film. “Featuring unseen archival footage from the band and MacGowan’s family, as well as animation from legendary illustrator Ralph Steadman, Julien Temple’s rollicking love letter spotlights the iconic frontman up to his 60th birthday celebration, where singers, movie stars, and rock & roll outlaws gather to celebrate the man and his legacy.”