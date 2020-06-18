Creedence Clearwater Revival Celebrate Father’s Day With ‘Long as I Can See the Light’ Video

Creedence Clearwater Revival have shared a fan-generated video for their 1970 track, “Long as I Can See the Light,” tied to the upcoming 50th-anniversary reissue of Cosmo’s Factory, out August 14th via Craft Recordings.

Directed by Laurence Jacobs and Kay Anderson, the clip was conceived with Father’s Day (June 21st) in mind. At the end of last month, Creedence put out a call to fans on social media asking them to submit photos and videos capturing memories with fathers, grandfathers and other “guiding lights in their life.” The resulting montage of fatherly love pairs well with the ragged rock & roll hymnal that is “Long as I Can See the Light,” and the video comes to a particularly moving close with a snapshot of late CCR guitarist Tom Fogerty with his daughters Ashley and Nikki.

For the 50th anniversary edition of Cosmo’s Factory, engineer Miles Showell remastered the record at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios. Using high-res transfers from the original analog tapes, mastering at half speed, per a press release, “allows more time to cut a micro-precise groove, resulting in more accuracy with frequency extremes and dynamic contrasts.” The newly remastered version of the record will be released on 180-gram vinyl.

At the end of May, CCR frontman John Fogerty and his family released a new EP, Fogerty’s Factory, featuring new renditions of seven classic Creedence songs that they’ve recorded while in quarantine during COVID-19. For the EP’s cover, the Fogerty family even recreated Cosmo’s Factory album art.