‘Creed II’ Soundtrack Includes Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Nicki Minaj, Nas, More

Grammy-winning producer Mike Will Made-It revealed the heavy-hitting track list for the upcoming action movie, Creed II, which he executive-produced and curated. Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Pharrell Williams and Nicki Minaj are just a smattering of names on the track list that’s dominated by hip-hop artists – minus Bon Iver.

“The soundtrack game will never be the same after this,” the producer said on Twitter. Earlier in November, Mike Will Made-It gave a first taste of the project by releasing the track “Kill ‘Em With Success,” by Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz and Eearz. Creed II, one of Rolling Stone‘s best movies hitting theaters this month, arrives November 21st.

Creed II: The Album caps a year of hip-hop-heavy blockbuster soundtracks. Kendrick Lamar curated February’s Black Panther release, which featured Travis Scott, The Weeknd, SZA, and more, while Future enlisted Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, Miguel, and others for the soundtrack to June’s Superfly remake. It appears to be a growing trend that originated back to the success of the first Creed movie, which came out in 2015, and a soundtrack that included The Roots, John Legend and Meek Mill.

Creed II: The Album Track List