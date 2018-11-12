Rolling Stone
‘Creed II’ Soundtrack Includes Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Nicki Minaj, Nas, More

Producer, curator Mike Will Made-It details “rare collabs” on blockbuster track list ahead of movie release

Sylvester Stallone stars as Rocky Balboa and Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed in CREED II.

Grammy-winning producer Mike Will Made-It revealed the heavy-hitting track list for the upcoming action movie, Creed II, which he executive-produced and curated. Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Pharrell Williams and Nicki Minaj are just a smattering of names on the track list that’s dominated by hip-hop artists – minus Bon Iver.

“The soundtrack game will never be the same after this,” the producer said on Twitter. Earlier in November, Mike Will Made-It gave a first taste of the project by releasing the track “Kill ‘Em With Success,” by Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz and Eearz. Creed II, one of Rolling Stone‘s best movies hitting theaters this month, arrives November 21st.

Creed II: The Album caps a year of hip-hop-heavy blockbuster soundtracks. Kendrick Lamar curated February’s Black Panther release, which featured Travis Scott, The Weeknd, SZA, and more, while Future enlisted Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, Miguel, and others for the soundtrack to June’s Superfly remake. It appears to be a growing trend that originated back to the success of the first Creed movie, which came out in 2015, and a soundtrack that included The Roots, John Legend and Meek Mill.

Creed II: The Album Track List

  1. Lil Wayne – “Amen (Pre Fight Prayer)”
  2. Bon Iver – “Do You Need Power? (Walk Out Music)”
  3. Crime Mobb & Slim Jxmmi – “We Can Hit (Round 1)”
  4. Eearz, Schoolboy Q & 2 Chainz – “Kill ‘Em With Success”
  5. Nas & Rick Ross – “Check”
  6. Young Thug & Swae Lee – “Fate”
  7. Ari Lennox & J. Cole – “Shea Butter Baby”
  8. Pharrell & Kendrick Lamar – “The Mantra”
  9. Rae Sremmurd & Kodak Black – “Watching Me”
  10. Eearz, Gucci Mane, YG, Trouble, Quavo & Juicy J – “F.I.G.H.T.”
  11. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg & Nicki Minaj – “Runnin”
  12. Tessa Thompson & Gunna – “Midnight”
  13. Ama Lou – “Bless Me (Demo)”
  14. Vince Staples – “Ice Cold (Final Round)”
  15. Ella Mai – “Love Me Like That (Champion Love)”

