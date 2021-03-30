Cream Prep First Vinyl Release of ‘Live at the Forum’ From 1968 Farewell Run

Cream will release their 1968 show at the Forum in Los Angeles on vinyl for the first time April 23rd.

Live at the Forum captures the band’s October 19th, 1968 concert at the titular venue, which was part of their final run of shows before breaking up. While this marks the first time the full show has been released on vinyl, a handful of tracks from the performance were included on Cream’s 1969 album, Goodbye, while last year the show was released in full on the four-CD set, Goodbye Tour Live 1968.

“Cream was a shambling circus of diverse personalities who happened to find that catalyst together… any one of us could have played unaccompanied for a good length of time,” Eric Clapton said of the 1968 farewell shows in a statement. “So you put the three of us together in front of an audience willing to dig it limitlessly, we could have gone on forever… And we did… just going for the moon every time we played.” (The announcement of the Live at the Forum vinyl notably comes on the same day, March 30th, as Clapton’s 76th birthday.)

The vinyl release of Live at the Forum is available to preorder now and will arrive as a limited edition double-LP set pressed on blue vinyl. The record was produced by Bill Levenson, while Kevin Reeves mastered the tapes from the original 1968 analog mix reels.

Along with the Forum show, last year’s Goodbye Tour Live 1968 box set featured two other Cream shows in California from October 1968 (San Diego and Oakland), as well as their November 26th, 1968 farewell gig at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Live at the Forum Tracklist

Side 1

1. “Introduction by Buddy Miles”

2. “White Room”

3. “Politician”

4. “I’m So Glad”

Side 2

1. “Sitting on Top of the World”

2. “Crossroads”

3. “Sunshine of Your Love”

Side 3

1. “Traintime”

2. “Toad”

Side 4

1. “Spoonful”