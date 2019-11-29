Cream Collect Four Complete Concerts for ‘Goodbye Tour Live 1968’ Box Set

Cream collect four complete concerts from the supergroup’s farewell tour for their upcoming Goodbye Tour Live 1968 box set.

The four-CD set, out February 7th, 2020 and available to preorder now, features the three of band’s October 1968 California concerts – Oakland, Los Angeles and San Diego – as well as Cream’s November 26th, 1968 farewell gig from London’s Royal Albert Hall. Of the box set’s 36 tracks, 29 were previously available on CD, with 19 of those unreleased entirely.

“Cream was a shambling circus of diverse personalities who happened to find that catalyst together….. any one of us could have played unaccompanied for a good length of time,” Eric Clapton said of the performances in a statement. “So you put the three of us together in front of an audience willing to dig it limitlessly, we could have gone on forever…. And we did….just going for the moon every time we played.”

Goodbye Tour Live 1968 marks the first authorized release of the four concerts – all freshly mastered from the original tapes – as well as the first CD release of the Royal Albert Hall gig, which was previously only available on DVD. The set also features liner notes penned by David Fricke.

The reissue marks the first Cream release since the death of drummer Ginger Baker in October. Ten days after the release of Goodbye Tour Live 1968, Clapton will lead a London tribute concert for the late drummer on February 17th.

Goodbye Tour Live 1968 Track List

DISC ONE – OCTOBER 4, 1968 – Oakland Coliseum, Oakland

1. White Room 6.19*

2. Politician 5.22*

3. Crossroads 3.57

4. Sunshine Of Your Love 5.35

5. Spoonful 16.47

6. Deserted Cities Of The Heart 5.26*

7. Passing The Time 10.40

8. I’m So Glad 7.07

DISC TWO – OCTOBER 19, 1968 – Los Angeles Forum, Los Angeles

1. Introduction by Buddy Miles 1:39

2. White Room 6.53

3. Politician 6.41*

4. I’m So Glad 9.37*

5. Sitting On Top Of The World 4.53*

6. Crossroads 4.25

7. Sunshine Of Your Love 6.27

8. Traintime 8.11

9. Toad 12.55

10. Spoonful 17.27*

DISC THREE – OCTOBER 20, 1968 – San Diego Sports Arena, San Diego

1. White Room 6.42

2. Politician 6.26

3. I’m So Glad 7.53

4. Sitting On Top Of The World 5.45

5. Sunshine Of Your Love 5.13

6. Crossroads 4.13

7. Traintime 9.39

8. Toad 14.03

9. Spoonful 9.12

DISC FOUR – CREAM FAREWELL CONCERT NOVEMBER 26, 1968 – Royal Albert Hall, London

1. White Room 8.02

2. Politician 6.37

3. I’m So Glad 6.53

4. Sitting On Top Of The World 5.06

5. Crossroads 5.03

6. Toad 11.22

7. Spoonful 15.47

8. Sunshine Of Your Love 8.37

9. Steppin’Out 5.02