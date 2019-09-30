Cream Drummer Ginger Baker ‘Holding His Own’ in Hospital

Ginger Baker is “holding his own” following the news that the Cream drummer was critically ill in the hospital last week. His family posted an update last night on Twitter confirming that Baker is being visited by loved ones. “Ginger is holding his own and thank you for all your good wishes,” they said. “He is receiving visits from close family and very special friends.”

Last week, the family confirmed that Baker had been admitted to the hospital and was “critically ill,” although no further details were shared. Baker, the cofounder and drummer of Cream, has suffered a number of ailments in recent years. In 2016, the drummer underwent open heart surgery. Earlier that same year he was forced to cancel a tour with his band Air Force after being diagnosed with “serious heart problems.”

In 2013, he told Rolling Stone that his health was “not good” and that performing left him exhausted. “I’ve got degenerative osteoarthritis, which is extremely painful and I’m on a regiment with a health service pain management control,” he said. “Apart from that I’ve got COPD from smoking.”

Baker, who was named Number Three on Rolling Stone‘s “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time,” cofounded Cream with Eric Clapton and Jack Bruce in 1966. The musician has also released numerous solo albums, including his most recent, Why?, in 2014.