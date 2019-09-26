Cream’s Ginger Baker is ‘Critically Ill in Hospital’

Ginger Baker, the cofounder and drummer of Cream, is critically ill and in the hospital, according to a social media post shared by his family on his official Twitter account. No further details regarding his illness have been disclosed.

“The Baker family are sad to announce that Ginger is critically ill in hospital,” the family’s statement reads. “Please keep him in your prayers tonight.”

The Baker family are sad to announce that Ginger is critically ill in hospital. Please keep him in your prayers tonight — Ginger Baker (@GingerBDrums) September 25, 2019

Baker has suffered a number of ailments in recent years. In 2016, the drummer underwent open heart surgery. Earlier that same year he was forced to cancel a tour with his band Air Force after being diagnosed with “serious heart problems.”

In 2013, he told Rolling Stone that his health was “not good” and that performing left him exhausted. “I’ve got degenerative osteoarthritis, which is extremely painful and I’m on a regiment with a health service pain management control,” he said. “Apart from that I’ve got COPD from smoking.”

Named Number Three on Rolling Stone‘s “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time,” the English drummer cofounded Cream in 1966 with Eric Clapton and Jack Bruce and released four albums before breaking up in 1968. He went on to form the short-lived Blind Faith with Clapton, Steve Winwood and Ric Grech before launching his band Air Force in 1970. Baker has also released numerous solo albums, including his most recent Why? in 2014. He was also the subject of the 2012 documentary, Beware of Mr. Baker.