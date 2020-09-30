Crass Share Alternate Take of Anti-Imperialism Salvo ‘Sheep Farming in the Falklands’

British punk stalwarts Crass have shared a previously unreleased alternate version of “Sheep Farming in the Falklands” called “Sheep Farming 3,” which will appear on the upcoming box set, Crassical Collection, out October 30th.

Originally released in 1983 as a single with “Gotcha” on the B-side, “Sheep Farming in the Falklands” was a vicious invective against the 1982 Falklands War, in which the United Kingdom successfully squashed Argentina’s attempt to regain control of the Falkland Islands. The alternate take, “Sheep Farming 3,” may be even more furious than the original, with Penny Rimbaud’s lyrics getting swallowed up in a torrent of guitars and frontman Steve Ignorant’s fury with British imperialism.

“A previously unreleased version of ‘Sheep Farming in the Falklands’ written and produced sometime after hostilities had ceased,” Rimbaud said of the song. “The first listener to send us the lyrics in full will be handsomely rewarded. I’ve tried, but despite having written them, I still can’t get it word for word.”

The Crassical Collection is a massive box set that will include Crass’ six studio albums released between 1978 and 1986, plus their 1986 singles compilation, Best Before 1984 (on which the original “Sheep Farming in the Falklands” later appeared). Each record will be bolstered by rare and unreleased tracks, as well as new artwork from Gee Vaucher.