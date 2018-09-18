Crash Test Dummies Reuniting For ‘Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm’ Anniversary Tour

Remember the Crash Test Dummies? The Canadian folk rock group scored a massive hit in 1993 with their oddball hit “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm,” but faded into obscurity when their follow-ups failed to connect. They are largely remembered today for the deep bass-baritone voice of frontman Brad Roberts, managing to create a memorable hook out of Roberts simply humming and “Weird Al” Yankovic’s “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” parody “Headline News,” where he used the template of the song to sing about Tonya Harding and Lorena Bobbitt.

The original band has been almost completely inactive since 2001, but in November they are reuniting for a tour honoring the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough album God Shuffled His Feet, which features “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm.” They’re going to play the album straight through along with other fan favorites like “Superman’s Song” and “The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead.”

“After a huge hit in Canada with our folksier debut album, our next effort was dubbed ‘too new a sound’ by our Canadian compatriots,” Roberts says in a statement. “In America however, it managed to pique the interest of a new and frankly much larger group of listeners and soon ‘Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm’ became a bonafide hit south of our border, and eventually all over the world. It was a wild ride for us that year. Now we’re celebrating the 25th anniversary reuniting with our original line-up and dusting off our old set lists. We’re very excited about it.”

Crash Test Dummies Tour Dates

November 23 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

November 24 -Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk

November 25 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom

November 27 – Kent, OH @ Kent Stage

November 29 – West Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite

November 30 – Washington, DC @ The Hamilton

December 2 – Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage

December 4 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

December 5 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

December 7 – Fall River, MA @ Narrow Center for the Arts

December 8 – New York, NY @ The Concert Hall