Cranberries Ready ‘No Need to Argue’ Reissue With B-Sides, Demos

The Cranberries will rerelease their 1994 album No Need to Argue as a deluxe reissue featuring B-sides, remixes, demos, unreleased tracks, live recordings from the era and more. The expanded edition arrives September 18th.

The LP, the follow-up to the band’s breakthrough 1992 album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, featured the Cranberries hits “Zombie” and “Ode to My Family.”

In addition to the newly remastered 13-track album, the two-CD and digital reissue boasts three B-sides (“Away,” “I Don’t Need,” and “So Cold In Ireland”), nine demo recordings from the No Need to Argue sessions, eight live recordings, the Orb’s “Zombie” remix, a cover of the Carpenters’ “(They Long to Be) Close to You” and more.

The reissue also contains previously unseen photographs taken from the album photo session and an essay on the history of No Need to Argue written by the band’s archivist Eoin Devereux.

The Cranberries previously released a 25th-anniversary edition of Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? following the death of singer Dolores O’Riordan in 2018. In April 2019, the band shared In the End, featuring their final recordings with O’Riordan.

No Need to Argue Reissue Tracklist

2020 remaster + extras

1. Ode to My Family

2. I Can’t Be With You

3. Twenty One

4. Zombie

5. Empty

6. Everything I Said

7. The Icicle Melts

8. Disappointment

9. Ridiculous Thoughts

10. Dreaming My Dreams

11. Yeats’ Grave

12. Daffodil Lament

13. No Need to Argue

B-sides + extras

14. Yesterday’s Gone (MTV Unplugged)

15. Away

16. I Don’t Need

17. So Cold in Ireland

18. (They Long to Be) Close to You

19. Zombie (A Camel’s Hump Remix by the Orb)

Demos + live tracks

Magic Shop Demos

1. Song to My Family

2. So Cold in Ireland

3. Empty

4. Ridiculous Thoughts

5. Everything I Said

6. Yeats’ Grave

Demos

7. Serious

8. Away

9. I Don’t Need

Live @ Liverpool Royal Court 14.10.1994

10. Dreaming My Dreams

11. Daffodil Lament

12. The Icicle Melts

13. No Need to Argue

14. Empty

Live @ National Stadium, Milton Keynes, 30.07.1995

15. I Can’t Be With You

16. Ridiculous Thoughts

17. Zombie