 Cranberries Ready 'No Need to Argue' Reissue With B-Sides, Demos
Rolling Stone
Cranberries Ready ‘No Need to Argue’ Reissue With B-Sides, Demos

Expanded edition of band’s 1994 LP also features live recordings, remixes, Carpenters cover and more

The Cranberries in Woodstock, NY on August 13th, 1994.

The Cranberries will rerelease their 1994 album 'No Need to Argue' as a deluxe reissue with B-sides, demos, unreleased songs and more.

Niels van Iperen/Getty Images

The Cranberries will rerelease their 1994 album No Need to Argue as a deluxe reissue featuring B-sides, remixes, demos, unreleased tracks, live recordings from the era and more. The expanded edition arrives September 18th.

The LP, the follow-up to the band’s breakthrough 1992 album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, featured the Cranberries hits “Zombie” and “Ode to My Family.”

In addition to the newly remastered 13-track album, the two-CD and digital reissue boasts three B-sides (“Away,” “I Don’t Need,” and “So Cold In Ireland”), nine demo recordings from the No Need to Argue sessions, eight live recordings, the Orb’s “Zombie” remix, a cover of the Carpenters’ “(They Long to Be) Close to You” and more.

The reissue also contains previously unseen photographs taken from the album photo session and an essay on the history of No Need to Argue written by the band’s archivist Eoin Devereux.

The Cranberries previously released a 25th-anniversary edition of Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? following the death of singer Dolores O’Riordan in 2018. In April 2019, the band shared In the End, featuring their final recordings with O’Riordan.

No Need to Argue Reissue Tracklist

2020 remaster + extras

1. Ode to My Family
2. I Can’t Be With You
3. Twenty One
4. Zombie
5. Empty
6. Everything I Said
7. The Icicle Melts
8. Disappointment
9. Ridiculous Thoughts
10. Dreaming My Dreams
11. Yeats’ Grave
12. Daffodil Lament
13. No Need to Argue

B-sides + extras

14. Yesterday’s Gone (MTV Unplugged)
15. Away
16. I Don’t Need
17. So Cold in Ireland
18. (They Long to Be) Close to You
19. Zombie (A Camel’s Hump Remix by the Orb)

Demos + live tracks

Magic Shop Demos
1. Song to My Family
2. So Cold in Ireland
3. Empty
4. Ridiculous Thoughts
5. Everything I Said
6. Yeats’ Grave

Demos
7. Serious
8. Away
9. I Don’t Need

Live @ Liverpool Royal Court 14.10.1994
10. Dreaming My Dreams
11. Daffodil Lament
12. The Icicle Melts
13. No Need to Argue
14. Empty

Live @ National Stadium, Milton Keynes, 30.07.1995
15. I Can’t Be With You
16. Ridiculous Thoughts
17. Zombie

In This Article: The Cranberries

Newswire

Rolling Stone
