See Craig Finn Showcase New Solo LP on ‘CBS This Morning’

Following an inspiring performance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Craig Finn appeared on CBS This Morning to perform a trio of songs from his new solo LP I Need a New War.

The Hold Steady frontman and his band delivered an evocative mini-concert featuring renditions of “Something To Hope For,” “Blankets” and “Grant at Galena” from his latest project, which is the third album in a trilogy that began with 2015’s Faith in the Future.

Finn, who has released four solo LPs in addition to his work in the Hold Steady, believes the characters he writes about on his own records would never be on Hold Steady albums.

“There’s no sing-along chorus about these people,” the musician told Rolling Stone. “There’s no way you can write a Hold Steady song about them.”

I Need a New War, which follows up his 2017 album We All Want the Same Things, narrates the stories of everyday, middle-class people Finn observes in his travels.

“They’re doing their best and they’re trying to do the right thing and they’re still having difficulty keeping their head above water, and I think in 2019 is really interesting to me,” he says of his characters.

Finn also sat down for an interview with CBS This Morning:

