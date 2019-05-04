×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Watch Reggae Legend Ken Boothe's Rare U.S. Appearance for New Doc 'Inna de Yard' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See Craig Finn Showcase New Solo LP on ‘CBS This Morning’

Hold Steady frontman delivers evocative performance of “Something To Hope For,” “Blankets” and “Grant at Galena” from 2019’s I Need a New War

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All

Following an inspiring performance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Craig Finn appeared on CBS This Morning to perform a trio of songs from his new solo LP I Need a New War.

The Hold Steady frontman and his band delivered an evocative mini-concert featuring renditions of “Something To Hope For,” “Blankets” and “Grant at Galena” from his latest project, which is the third album in a trilogy that began with 2015’s Faith in the Future.

Finn, who has released four solo LPs in addition to his work in the Hold Steady, believes the characters he writes about on his own records would never be on Hold Steady albums.

“There’s no sing-along chorus about these people,” the musician told Rolling Stone. “There’s no way you can write a Hold Steady song about them.”

Related

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 829 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Craig Finn performs on April 29, 2019 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Craig Finn Brings Anthemic New Song 'Something To Hope For' on 'Seth Meyers'
Review: Craig Finn’s Wounded, Empathic 'I Need A New War'

I Need a New War, which follows up his 2017 album We All Want the Same Things, narrates the stories of everyday, middle-class people Finn observes in his travels.

“They’re doing their best and they’re trying to do the right thing and they’re still having difficulty keeping their head above water, and I think in 2019 is really interesting to me,” he says of his characters.

Finn also sat down for an interview with CBS This Morning:

I Need a New War, which follows up his 2017 album We All Want the Same Things, narrates the stories of everyday, middle-class people Finn observes in his travels.

“They’re doing their best and they’re trying to do the right thing and they’re still having difficulty keeping their head above water, and I think in 2019 is really interesting to me,” he says of his characters.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad