John Cho Is a Bounty Hunter on a Mission in ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for upcoming series Cowboy Bebop, which stars John Cho, Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir. The trailer gives a glimpse of the stylized action and moody visuals teased last week in the first clip from the show.

The series, described as an “action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka ‘cowboys,’ all trying to outrun the past,” features Cho as Spike Spiegel. Spike reluctantly teams up with Jet Black (Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Pineda) to form a scrappy crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals, for a fair price, as they try to escape their pasts.

Cowboy Bebop is based on a beloved Japanese anime series, and the original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe was a consultant for Netflix’s adaptation. Original composer Yoko Kanno also returned for the live-action series. The cast includes Alex Hassell and Elena Satine.

Cowboy Bebop will be available to stream on Netflix on November 19th.