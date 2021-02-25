 Foo Fighters, Deadmau5, Sheryl Crow Lead Rock 'N' Relief Livestream - Rolling Stone
Rock ‘N’ Relief Live Stream: Foo Fighters, Deadmau5, Sheryl Crow to Lead Benefit

Silversun Pickups, Miguel, Kevin Bacon, and more set for Linda Perry’s benefit for CORE Response

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
foo fighters deadmau5 sheryl crow rock n relief

Al Wagner/Invision/AP; Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Foo Fighters, Sheryl Crow, Deadmau5, Carly Simon, and Sammy Hagar are among the artists who will perform during Linda Perry’s Rock ‘N’ Relief Live Stream Concert Series. Funds raised from the event will benefit CORE’s mobile Covid-19 vaccination program, which brings access to the vaccine directly to communities who need it most across Los Angeles.

The two-day fundraising event — benefiting Sean Penn’s CORE Response (Community Organized Relief Effort) — will feature performances by Linda Perry, who curated the event, as well as Silversun Pickups, Miguel, Kevin Bacon, Macy Gray, L7’s Donita Sparks, Aloe Blacc, Juliette Lewis and the Licks, and more.

“As a mother and fellow member of this community, I wanted to do something to lift spirits and send a positive message of hope and humanity to all the healthcare workers and those on the front lines, as well as raise awareness and funds to support CORE and their relief efforts,” Linda Perry said in a statement. “When I first put the word out, many jumped on board to contribute; we had over 150 bands submit to play… We are extremely overwhelmed by the level of support we are getting from these rebel artists who are generously donating their time and so grateful for the backing from the biggest players in the media space. Can’t wait to get the word out and provide much-needed funding for CORE while entertaining and lifting the spirits of the nation.”

The Rock ‘N’ Relief livestream — which will be available via Rolling Stone’s YouTube channel as well as Amazon Music’s Twitch channel — will be hosted by DJ Kat Corbett of SiriusXM & KROQ and will also feature prerecorded virtual performances from Foo Fighters, Crow, Deadmau5, Simon, Hagar, Gavin Rossdale, Jewel, Ziggy Marley, Dawes, and many more.

CORE’s focus is to assist low-income communities of color that have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. By providing direct access within the community and offering on-site registration “Our critical mission within this moment of the pandemic is to provide equitable relief services to our local community, and we rely on donations to continue our efforts,” CORE co-founder and CEO Ann Lee said in a statement. “We are thrilled that Linda Perry has curated such an amazing group of artists to support our cause and bring comfort and joy to people in this time of hardship.”

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Foo Fighters, Linda Perry, livestream

