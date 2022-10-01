See Courtney Love Join the Lemonheads to Perform ‘Into Your Arms’

Courtney Love made a surprise appearance during the Lemonheads’ show at Roundhouse in London on Friday, where she joined the band to perform “Into Your Arms.”

Before they launched into the song — which appeared on the band’s 1993 LP, Come on Feel the Lemonheads — Love paid homage to her longtime friend, the band’s frontman Evan Dando, whom she called her “one constant” adding that he “doesn’t have a fucking bad bone in his body.”

Prior to the performance, Love explained that she would end her Hole sets in 1994-1995 with the song as a touchstone, after the “wrath and medusa and blood and shit, puking on the stage” she said they endured delivering a show. “To make myself sane again, I would play this song,” she explained, her voice full of emotion.

On Saturday, Love took to Instagram to share video footage of her playing the song in multiple situations, including onstage on Friday. “I have been trying to play guitar again for years & been so uninspired,” she wrote, thanking the Kate Moss Agency, who “manifested” the performance. “I had to cut up a debit card to use for picks,” she confessed, and later added: “It felt so great to be up there with him. So happy to see you Evan.”

The Lemonheads are currently in the midst of the U.K. leg of their tour marking the 30th anniversary of 1992’s It’s a Shame About Ray, where they are playing their fifth album in its entirety. The band heads stateside in November, beginning at Mickey’s Black Box in Lititz, PA on Nov. 17 and wrapping in Boston at Paradise on Dec. 17.