Courtney Love Responds to Miley Cyrus’ ‘Doll Parts’ Cover, Shares Nirvana Video

Just a few days after Miley Cyrus’ delivered a shattering cover of Hole’s “Doll Parts,” Courtney Love took to Instagram to respond to the rendition.

Love acknowledged the cover in a previous post, but provided a more detailed caption on Tuesday. “As Lana Del Rey says, ‘My legacy is my lovemaking,’ the motto of the soft feminist illuminati…and I couldn’t agree more,” she wrote. “Can someone please translate our motto into Latin? I may get a tattoo of it.”

Love shared a video of Nirvana performing on the U.K. program The Word in November 1991, where Kurt Cobain famously proclaimed his love for her. “I just want everyone in this room to know that Courtney Love, the lead singer of the sensational pop group Hole, is the best fuck in the world.”

Love recalled that she heard about the performance in Germany right before she went onstage. “Despite it seeming possibly vulgar to some, it isn’t, it was really sweet, and made me chuckle,” she said. “Sort of embarrassed and sort of not.”

She added that she wrote the Live Through This classic in 20 minutes in a bathroom in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “I had to write most of the lyrics on my arm in Sharpie as I ran out of paper,” she remembered. “People were pounding on the door as I wrote it. It was played for the first time about an hour later, at the Virgin megastore in Boston. It was about a boy, whose band had just left town, who I’d been sleeping with, who I heard was sleeping with two other girls. It was my way of saying ‘You’re a fucking idiot if you don’t choose ME, and here is all the desire and fury and love that I feel for you.'”

“Good songs don’t always come in 20 minutes but the force was strong and that one did,” she concluded. “Anyway, I married that guy.”