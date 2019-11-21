Hear Courtney Love’s New Song ‘Mother’ From ‘The Turning’ Soundtrack

Courtney Love contributes the new song “Mother” to the soundtrack for The Turning, curated by Lawrence Rothman and director Floria Sigismondi.

Tracks by Mitski, Kim Gordon, Soccer Mommy, the Kills’ Alison Mosshart, Kali Uchis, Cherry Glazerr and Warpaint also feature on the companion album for the upcoming big screen adaptation of Henry James’ gothic horror classic The Turn of the Screw.

Love, who co-wrote “Mother” and based its sound in “Nineties rock,” said in a statement, “I read The Turn of the Screw as a kid, so it’s a genuine privilege to have had the opportunity to work with the genius that is Floria Sigismondi and Lawrence Rothman on this soundtrack — especially as I’m alongside so many other fantastic female artists I respect. I’ve long admired [Sigismondi’s] work, particularly The Runaways and the Marilyn Manson videos. Floria and Lawrence had a clear vision on what they wanted to achieve and it was an honor to be invited into their studio and to become a part of it.”

Mitski’s contribution, “Cop Car,” had long been a part of the singer’s live repertoire but a studio take remained unreleased until The Turning; both the film and the soundtrack are out on January 24th.

The Turning Soundtrack Track List